Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,891,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,436,504,000 after buying an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.47. The stock had a trading volume of 113,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

