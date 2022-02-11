Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.30. 493,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

