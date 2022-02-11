Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.85. 82,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.00. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
