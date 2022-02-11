Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $88.00

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MBUU traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,716. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

