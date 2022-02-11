Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,698 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,038,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 340,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

