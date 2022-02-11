Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 346,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,922. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
