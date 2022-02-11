Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 346,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,922. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

