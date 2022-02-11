Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 89.6% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,223. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

