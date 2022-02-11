Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 14,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

