Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $28,930.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

SNCY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

