Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.29

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00005329 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $682,747.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002907 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

