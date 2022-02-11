Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arconic.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Arconic by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 157,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 27,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

