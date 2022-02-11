Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

