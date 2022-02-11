$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $90.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 7,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 2.02.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.