$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $90.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 7,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 2.02.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.