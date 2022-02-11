Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Affirm stock traded down $6.58 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.19.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

