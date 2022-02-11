Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.
Affirm stock traded down $6.58 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65.
In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.19.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
