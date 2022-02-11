BMO Capital Markets Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.85

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.28.
Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 1,624,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,026. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.
