Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 5,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

