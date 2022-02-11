Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,552. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

