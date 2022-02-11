Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $68.52. 712,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,376,297. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.