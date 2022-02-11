Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 519,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,813,328. The company has a market capitalization of $284.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

