Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 195.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 65.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.30. 21,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,533. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.85 and a 200 day moving average of $491.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

