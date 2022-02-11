Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,575. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fluence Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

