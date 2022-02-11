Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 10,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anima from €5.30 ($6.09) to €5.40 ($6.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ANNMF stock remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

