Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,698.94

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,698.94 ($22.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($20.28). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,584 ($21.42), with a volume of 223,494 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($25.42) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.72) to GBX 2,100 ($28.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.87) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 47.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,698.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($24.39) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($338,234.75).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

