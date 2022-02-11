Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Altair International stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 228,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Altair International Company Profile

Altair International Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the development of oral thin film for the delivery of nutraceutical, over-the-counter, and prescription products. It also seeks to license and distribute aspirin, sleep-aid, topical muscle and joint pain relief, and electrolytes. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

