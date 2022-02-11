Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

BTU stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 410,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950,671. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,047 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

