POA 24 Hour Volume Tops $188.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
