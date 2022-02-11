Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $413.50 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,443. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

