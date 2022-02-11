Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$198.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$208.54.

IFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$183.98. 112,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$32.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.03. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$187.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

