carVertical 1-Day Volume Tops $336,422.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $2.62 million and $336,422.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00102481 BTC.

carVertical is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

