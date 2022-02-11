Analysts Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €99.03

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.53 ($114.41).

GXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($92.18) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($132.18) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($127.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th.

GXI stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €79.35 ($91.21). 149,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.06. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €72.90 ($83.79) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($114.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

