TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.96.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$31.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.98. The company has a market cap of C$43.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.01.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.