KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 218,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,550,190 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $12.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

