Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 7.7%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. Approximately 13,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.