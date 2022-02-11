SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

