Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Yum China posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 258,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,390. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

