NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.24

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and traded as low as $13.23. NSK shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 3,321 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.03.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
