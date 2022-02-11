My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $738,172.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.