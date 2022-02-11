LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.17. 16,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

