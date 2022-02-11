Tribe Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $321.19 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

