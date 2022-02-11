NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.80. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 77,571 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

