V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.79

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.79 and last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 274718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

