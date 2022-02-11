MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.05

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 1381910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
