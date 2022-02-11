MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.05

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 1381910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.