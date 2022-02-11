Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,051,000 shares, a growth of 14,914.3% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Get Angang Steel alerts:

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.