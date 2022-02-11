Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,051,000 shares, a growth of 14,914.3% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGGF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
About Angang Steel
