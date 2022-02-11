The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Update

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 49,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of The National Security Group stock remained flat at $$15.86 on Friday. 3,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,374. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.01. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

