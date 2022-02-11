Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 57,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $99,675,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $84,720,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

