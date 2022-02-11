Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO):
- 2/9/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/7/2022 – Meridian Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/26/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,095. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
