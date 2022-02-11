Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO):

2/9/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

2/7/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Meridian Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Meridian Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. 19,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,095. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

