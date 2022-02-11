AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

AZN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 715,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.