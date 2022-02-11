Wolfe Research Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $69.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

ZG stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 57,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,471. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

