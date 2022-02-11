Eaton Vance Management Purchases 53,560 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,153.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 349,620 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 282,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,263,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 149,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,647,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

