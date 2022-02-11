Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,923,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,200,000 after acquiring an additional 547,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

